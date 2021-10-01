County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $33.34 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $37.24.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.