CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.64.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CoStar Group by 838.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,035.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 741,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 669,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 146.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

