Cormark Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.40.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.72.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

