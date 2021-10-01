Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

NYSE CLB traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 433,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $84,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

