Contrasting Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 32.93% 3.64% 2.36% Mid-America Apartment Communities 23.81% 6.66% 3.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agree Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 1 6 1 3.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 6 7 0 2.54

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $79.91, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $181.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mid-America Apartment Communities pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agree Realty and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $248.57 million 18.36 $91.38 million $3.23 20.50 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 12.79 $254.96 million $6.43 29.04

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Agree Realty. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned. The Non-Same Store and Other segment include recent acquisitions, communities in development or lease-up. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Germantown, TN.

