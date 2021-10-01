Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,174,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,932,000 after purchasing an additional 805,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 374,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after acquiring an additional 684,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,721 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $502.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

