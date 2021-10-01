Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 88,322 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 760.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.