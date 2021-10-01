Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,707 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ring Energy by 52.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 625,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $406,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth $249,000. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI opened at $2.95 on Friday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $293.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $1,960,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,265,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,543,909.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,811,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

