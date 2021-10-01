Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 48,600 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 54.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 489,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.