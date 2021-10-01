Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,595,000 after purchasing an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $310.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rowe lifted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

