Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 229.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,386 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of GreenSky worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of GSKY stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

