Conflux Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,005.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.86 or 0.06811662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00348144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.86 or 0.01131479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00107852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.17 or 0.00547106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.90 or 0.00459301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00288439 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

