Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 52,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,281. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,118,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

