Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.52. 52,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944,281. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 573.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,313,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 1,118,204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 603,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
