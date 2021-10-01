Comparing RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NantHealth and RESAAS Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $73.17 million 2.57 -$56.33 million ($0.26) -6.27 RESAAS Services $490,000.00 104.61 -$2.08 million N/A N/A

RESAAS Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -88.73% N/A -17.11% RESAAS Services -417.42% -838.93% -344.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of NantHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NantHealth beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

Resaas Services, Inc. is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages. The company was founded by Thomas Rossiter and Adrian Barrett on June 4, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

