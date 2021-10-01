Comparing Atotech (NYSE:ATC) & HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS)

HighCom Global Security (OTCMKTS:HCGS) and Atotech (NYSE:ATC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HighCom Global Security shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Atotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighCom Global Security N/A N/A N/A Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighCom Global Security and Atotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighCom Global Security $7.48 million 0.15 $110,000.00 N/A N/A Atotech $1.23 billion 3.81 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.20

HighCom Global Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atotech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighCom Global Security and Atotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighCom Global Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18

Atotech has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than HighCom Global Security.

Summary

Atotech beats HighCom Global Security on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighCom Global Security Company Profile

HighCom Global Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes security products and personal protective gears in the United States and internationally. The company offers ballistic helmets, hard armor plates, soft armor vests, and ballistic shields. It also provides BlastWrap, a blast mitigation technology that contains explosions and suppresses resulting flash fires. The company was formerly known as BlastGard International, Inc. and changed its name to HighCom Global Security, Inc. in June 2017. HighCom Global Security, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

