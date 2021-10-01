Comparing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.83 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -4.72 Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 12.78 $2.49 billion $1.06 97.08

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Advanced Micro Devices 1 7 20 0 2.68

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.76%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $109.56, indicating a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -20.14% -9.77% -5.57% Advanced Micro Devices 25.76% 39.20% 24.81%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Applied Optoelectronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.