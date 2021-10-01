Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Applied Materials and TranSwitch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Materials 0 5 19 0 2.79 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Materials currently has a consensus price target of $152.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Applied Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than TranSwitch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Materials and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Materials 24.54% 49.27% 24.11% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Materials and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.76 $3.62 billion $4.17 30.87 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Materials has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -5.56, indicating that its stock price is 656% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

TranSwitch Company Profile

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offer HDMI & DisplayPort and also feature its proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. TranSwitch was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

