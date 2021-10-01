Compagnie Plastic Omnium’s (PASTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

About Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.