Compagnie Plastic Omnium’s (PASTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $$36.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
About Compagnie Plastic Omnium
