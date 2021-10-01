Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €150.38 ($176.91).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €132.80 ($156.24) on Thursday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €137.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €131.57.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

