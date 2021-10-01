Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $191.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.05. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

