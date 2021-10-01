Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.15.

MAR opened at $148.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,724. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

