Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,389 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $350.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.