Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 125 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.