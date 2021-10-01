Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,047,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 318,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 32,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $63.55.

