Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after purchasing an additional 723,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $64.83 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

