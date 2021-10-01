Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,006 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $840,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 265,510 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.06 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.