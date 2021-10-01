Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 24,013 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

