Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,122,000 after acquiring an additional 142,798 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 127,917 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

SMDV stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

