Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,703 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 458.9% during the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 219,414 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $31,736,000 after buying an additional 180,153 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 263,364 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 78.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $150.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.96 and a 1 year high of $160.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

