Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 33.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 402,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

