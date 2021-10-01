Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.24 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

