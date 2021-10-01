Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $446.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

