Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $50.60.

