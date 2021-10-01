Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54.

