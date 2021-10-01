Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,129 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 287.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $89.13.

