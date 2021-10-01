Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 56,983 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of eXp World worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 172.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 42.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,653,380 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $39.77 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

