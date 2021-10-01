Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.23% of Commercial Metals worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

