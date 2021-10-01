CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, CoinFi has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $489,097.71 and approximately $2,183.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00116407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.59 or 0.00202131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012016 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

