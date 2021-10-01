Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
NYSE:RNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.