Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 76,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

