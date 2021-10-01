Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

