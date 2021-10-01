Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $28.43.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
