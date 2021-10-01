Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGNT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

CGNT stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

