Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.03. Codexis shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 1,077 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 686.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Codexis by 232.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 68.7% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Codexis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

