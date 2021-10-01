Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

CCEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,299,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,392,000 after acquiring an additional 425,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

