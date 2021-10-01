CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,700 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

