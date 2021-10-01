CNA Financial Corp Purchases 2,295 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,132,000 after acquiring an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,802,000 after buying an additional 102,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after purchasing an additional 83,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $575,150 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

