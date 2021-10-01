CNA Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 90,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

