CNA Financial Corp Acquires 2,970 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

