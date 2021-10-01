CMC Materials, Inc. (CCMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP opened at $123.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.58. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.