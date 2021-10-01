Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.35.

Snowflake stock opened at $302.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock worth $284,598,459 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

