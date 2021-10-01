Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 1,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

